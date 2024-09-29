Everyone’s journey is so different: Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday’s bond with her childhood friend besties Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor is not hidden from anyone. The trio is often seen hanging out together, giving BFF goals with their social media PDA. These three musketeers have big Bollywood dreams in their eyes and while Ananya has made a name for herself in the industry, Suhana recently tipped her toes and Shanaya is gearing up for the same.

Now though Ananya was the first one from the gang to make her debut and now has a good amount of experience under her belt, the ‘Call Me Bae’ star felt that her friends who are making their debut or started their Bollywood journey recently are more prepared than she was in the beginning of her career.

She admitted that they come prepared on the sets and have training from experts. They even know how to deal with the media. “Everyone’s journey is so different. I am very happy with the time that I started. Whenever I see my friends starting out at 24 and 25, I feel that they are so well-prepared. They have done all their classes. They know how to deal with the media,” Ananya stated during her conversation with ‘Humans of Bombay’.

Nevertheless, Ananya is very happy with the way her career has turned out and is looking forward to achieving more success in the future. In the same interaction the actress, who is gearing up for the release of her OTT movie ‘CTRL’ opened up about how things changed post-pandemic. She confessed there has been a shift in the audience’s preference and thus, in filmmaking. The rise of OTT is also a very important factor to consider.