Everyone is very happy with ‘Angry Young Men’, says Arbaaz Khan

Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar have been an iconic pairing for Hindi cinema, the two of them have written many blockbusters, from ‘Zanjeer’ to ‘Sholay’ and ‘Seeta Aur Geeta’ to ‘Mr India’. But their pairing split in 1982, leaving a huge void. While Javed Akhtar moved to write lyrics, Salim Khan continued writing scripts but wasn't able to replicate his earlier success except for Sanjay Dutt and Kumar Gaurav’s ‘Naam’.

Now the entire journey of the two of them - from their rise to their downfall - has been documented by director Namrata Rao with the documentary ‘Angry Young Men’, which was backed by Salman Khan, Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar.

In an exclusive interview with a leading news agency, Salim Khan’s son and actor, Arbaaz Khan, opened up about the family’s reaction to the show. He said, “A man’s life or career, which has spanned 50 years to be encapsulated in a three-part series was always difficult to extract. However, those three episodes do give a semblance or highlight the work they have. And everyone is very happy with what has come out. Of course, there is much more to both these gentlemen.”

In fact, Arshad Warsi, who is currently promoting his film ‘Bandaa Singh Chaudhary’, which is backed by Arbaaz Khan, also liked the show. He shared that one of the endearing parts of the show was despite being such great humans, they both accepted at the start of the show that they were ‘bad’ kids. Arshad also added that very few people can do that and one has to be very large-hearted to accept these things.