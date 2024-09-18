Everyone is replaceable: Aahana Kumra

Aahana Kumra, who was last seen in Madhur Bhandarkar’s ‘India Lockdown’ in 2022, recently revealed that she hasn’t been offered any roles of her taste in the last three years. With no acting opportunities coming her way, the actress has shifted her focus to producing new content and recently launched her own production house to help pay her bills and keep things running.

Speaking to a leading media house, Aahana shared, “I am not being offered shows anymore. I haven’t received an offer in more than three years. Nobody is offering me anything. I used to do so much work on OTT but haven’t done any for so many years and I am completely fine with it.”

Aahana also voiced her frustration over the lack of opportunities for actors like her, as most filmmakers prefer casting only A-listers. She said, “The makers want to go to a star or somebody who is going to charge less. I am looking at alternate forms of cinema because I have to run my kitchen. I am trying to do something else in life.”

She added that the label of being a ‘good actor’ has, ironically, caused more harm than good to her career. “Honestly, I have carried the very ‘good actor’ ka tag for a long time, I am done now. If you are a good actor, nobody offers you work. What will I do with the tag if I don’t get any work? I have to pay my bills!” Kumra said.

Aahana further expressed how actors in the industry have become easily replaceable, lamenting the competitive nature of the field. “Everyone has become so easily replaceable these days. It has become like a fish market. Where you find actors willing to work in less take them?” she said.