Everyone does everything in South: Priyamani

In her two-decade-long career, Priyamani made her acting debut with the 2003 Telugu film ‘Evare Atagaadu’ and has worked in several languages, including Kannada, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam. The actor, who seamlessly switches between Hindi and films made in South Indian languages, said that there are a few visible differences between the two industries.

The 39-year-old, who is promoting her film ‘Maidaan’, starring Ajay Devgn, in an interview with ‘Bollywood Bubble’, said, “The shoot and casting process both are different. In Hindi films, the casting directors call you and once you have said so, they fix a meeting with the filmmakers unlike in the South where you get a direct call either from the producer or the director or the project manager. In the Hindi film industry, the casting directors take creative calls unlike in the South.”

Priyamani said that the complete demarcation between departments working on the sets of a Hindi film has also taken her by surprise. “In Bollywood, one department doesn’t get involved in the other vertical’s job whereas in the South, everyone is doing everything to finish the work faster. There is no concept of a dedicated costume assistant in the South irrespective of the budget,” she shared.

She shared that if she ever needs to fix her dress in a scene, her staff is always available to do that unlike in Bollywood, where hair and makeup assistants do the job. “There are a lot of men who are working on the sets in the costume and makeup departments in the South and respect them for the work they do. Back in 2002, when I started working, leaving the heroine everyone on the set was a male as they helped fix our sarees and makeup now things are changing and you can see women entering the space,” shared Priyamani, who shared the screen space with Shah Rukh in ‘Jawan’ and ‘Chennai Express’.