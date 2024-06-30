Everyone comes with an expiry date: Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn cited the example of veteran superstar Amitabh Bachchan to highlight the importance of staying busy. He said that every person comes with an ‘expiry date’, but the trick is to delay it for as long as possible. In an interview, Ajay said that he is so attached to his job that he finds himself becoming restless on the days when he isn’t working. He also recalled being impressed by Singaporean society, where the elderly are encouraged to keep working well into their 1980s and 1990s.

In a video shared on the ‘NH Studioz’ ‘YouTube’ channel, Ajay was joined by his ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ co-star Tabu and director Neeraj Pandey. Asked about the importance of evolving with the times, Ajay said, “Gradually, you start forgetting all your hobbies. Now, when you have a break, you really don’t know what to do with yourself. You realise that you enjoy being on set the most. I’m the happiest on set or when I’m working.”

“I also believe - and I hope everybody believes this as well - that till whatever age you live, you keep working. The moment you stop working and decide to chill in life, you will age three times faster. Look at Amitabh Bachchan. He loves to work. He’s continuously working at this age also. He’s intelligent, normal, sane today also, only because he’s working,” he continued.

Ajay worked with Amitabh Bachchan on the film ‘Runway 34’ recently. They’ve worked together several times in the past.