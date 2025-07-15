Every villain has a hint of love in them: Chandan Roy Sanyal

Every time you meet Chandan Roy Sanyal, chances are you’ll find him in a new look. This time, he’s sporting a heavy beard. He reveals it’s part of his preparation for an upcoming stylish Hindi action film. While he can't share too many details just yet, he’s excited about what’s ahead.

He’s also happy to be back in Kolkata, especially after doing a full-fledged Bengali film, ‘Dear Maa’. The project marks his reunion with director Aniruddha Roy Choudhury, 13 years after their last collaboration in ‘Aparajita Tumi’ (2012). Their friendship, however, has stood the test of time.

From enjoying the success of his web series ‘Aashram’, where he plays the infamous Bhopa Swami, to stepping into direction, Chandan reflects on his journey in films. Excerpts from the chat:

You had a brief appearance in the Bengali film ‘Binodiini: Ekti Natir Upakhyan’ as Ramakrishna, but ‘Dear Maa’ is your full-fledged Bengali film in a long time. How has the Bengali film industry changed since you were last here?

Since I don’t live here, I haven’t worked much in Bengal. But I can speak about cinema in general. There’s definitely been a significant shift.

Would you say the shift has been positive?

Yes, I think it’s a positive one. I always try to look on the brighter side of life. I don’t categorise cinema as Hindi, Bengali or anything else. For me, it’s all part of one big Indian cinematic family. Everyone is trying to create good content in their own way. And I believe Bengali cinema is one of the strong contenders in that space.

Do you think audience perception has shifted, too, especially post the OTT boom?

Definitely, audiences are now exposed to some of the best filmmaking and storytelling from across the world. One moment you’re watching an Argentine film, the next a British show or an American sitcom and then a Bengali film. Malayalam and Tamil cinema are also doing some incredible work.

The bond between a mother and child is universal. What kind of emotion or conflict does ‘Dear Maa’ explore?

A lot of people are used to seeing me in intense, villainous roles. But in ‘Dear Maa’, I play a man who plays second fiddle to his wife, portrayed beautifully by Jaya Ahsan. It’s a sensitive story that needs to be told.

What’s the latest on Bhopa Swami from ‘Aashram’? Will there be season 4?

I’ve heard it’s being written. But I’m not sure when we’ll start shooting.

From ‘Kaminey’, ‘D-Day’ and ‘Urojahaj’ to ‘Prague’, you’ve played a wide variety of characters. Do you follow any particular mindset when choosing scripts?

Not really. I’ve never made any plans. When I started acting, I didn’t have any specific goal in mind. I simply fell in love with the craft. Now, I enjoy being on set, whether acting or directing. I recently made a film called ‘Susie Q’ with Parno Mittra and another one titled ‘Playback Singer’. I don’t know what I’ll do next, but I definitely know I want to keep working on films.

I’ve always been inspired by filmmakers like Raj Kapoor, Charlie Chaplin and Mel Gibson.

Love for a Dark Character

‘Aashram’ gave you massive recognition, especially for playing such a dark character.

Yes. I was honestly surprised. A man so evil, so rogue, such a terror and yet he received so much love. That’s rare. What’s more surprising is how many women admire him. I think in the last season, they saw a different side of Bhopa Swami, the romantic side. Every villain has a hint of love in them and I think women were drawn to that.