Arjun Kapoor’s recent portrayal as a ruthless villain in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’ received significant appreciation and acceptance from fans and audiences alike.

He recently addressed a longstanding troll about his acting skills, sharing a series of memes that explored his growth as an actor and his rise as an unbeatable on-screen villain. Arjun expressed his gratitude to both critics and supporters for his journey.

Arjun shared all the memes and wrote, “Here’s to turning non-believers into believers! Every question and doubt only fueled my determination to work harder and come back stronger. To everyone who cheered for me then and still does now - thank you. Your support means everything.”

“To those who doubted me, thank you for pushing me to prove myself again! What a journey it’s been so far. It feels like my debut all over again and I have a long way to go. Grateful for every step, every lesson and every bit of love and fire!” he added.