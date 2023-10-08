Every individual can be their own sun: Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor revealed that it wasn’t so great for him when he was compared to Shah Rukh Khan in his younger days in the film industry. In his interview with a leading media house, he also said that it’s the ‘dumbest logic’ that if you are like some successful person, you’ll also be successful.

Acknowledging being compared to Shah Rukh when he started out in films, Shahid told the portal, “It’s the worst thing that can happen. Why should you be the next anything? You are you and they are they. That’s the worst part of the job that you are doing. That you must be like somebody who is already successful. If you are like them, by virtue of that, you’ll be successful in the future. This is the dumbest logic that I have ever heard in my life.”

He added that one must be true to oneself as being someone else that person’s job. “It’s like somebody who makes ice-creams. If they give somebody vanilla ice cream since they like vanilla, they only keep giving them vanilla ice cream. No. You have to be another flavour of ice cream. You have to make people like you, despite the fact that they like something else. One day, you should be so good that people forget everything else and just want to consume only you. Why do you want somebody’s light? Every individual can be their own sun.” He also said that for the past few years, he has been trying his best to be himself.

Shahid also said that one feels the pressure as a young kid and feels like living up to the comparison. He also said that one starts shaping and moulding oneself based on that comparison subsequently, instead of finding the original and different things that lie within oneself. He added that it is a very unhealthy thing to happen. Shahid admitted that similar comparisons still happen and then young people start modelling themselves on the lines of the comparison.