Every film set has the same energy: Alia Bhatt

Alia Batt recently made her Hollywood debut with the ‘Netflix’ film ‘Heart of Stone’, co-starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Though the film opened to mixed reviews, everyone felt Alia put up a formidable act in the film against Hollywood seniors.

In a video released by the streaming platform, Alia spoke about her journey in front of the camera.

She shared, “There is a bit of hold-up, which happens a lot on film sets.”

“I learned very early on in my career that a lot of acting is just waiting. That can mean many things, like waiting for the right film, the right shot, something special or just waiting and waiting. Most of the time, the wait is worth it,” she added.

Speaking about working with the team of ‘Heart of Stone’, Alia further shared, “I think every film set has the same energy and strangers coming together, becoming a family, working towards one vision, one idea, one story and just giving it their all on a daily basis and putting that before themselves, is the story of every film set in every language around the world.”

Alia’s latest Hindi release, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, is already running in its third week and standing strong against the juggernauts of ‘Gadar 2’ and ‘OMG 2’.