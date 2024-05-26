Every celebrity has a ‘ration card’: Janhvi Kapoor

Though late superstar Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor’s daughter, Janhvi Kapoor, hasn’t always garnered attention for her performances, the actor’s unfiltered and self-aware nature in interviews has endeared her to many. Never hesitant to call a spade a spade, especially when addressing her privileges and the industry’s functioning, Janhvi recently revealed that paparazzi get paid per photo of a star, depending on the latter’s popularity.

When asked if paparazzi indeed turn up out of the blue or are informed beforehand about the stars’ schedules, Janhvi stated that it depends on the star in focus. “Like now, the promotions for my upcoming film ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’ are ongoing, so they were called to the airport to click my pictures. But when film promotions are not happening, when I am not going for shoots, when I want to disappear, then, if they want to put in extra effort and this has happened many times, they follow the car because they get paid for every picture,” she said during a chat with ‘The Lallantop’.

“Every celebrity has something like a ration card. Their pictures sell for so much. If your price is high, they will seek you out and follow your car. If the price isn’t that high, you call the paparazzi. Before the promotions of ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’ began, I would have travelled via flights at least 25-30 times. But photographers arrived only five to six times,” she recalled.

Janhvi also expressed gratitude to the paparazzi for respecting her request to avoid coming to her gym. “It’s great that they listened to me when I requested them with all my heart to stop coming to my gym. They lovingly accepted the request and stopped coming. I don’t want people to see me every day in my tight gym clothes. And when such photos came out, people said I was deliberately presenting myself in tight clothes. So, I decided it’s better to avoid being clicked because I didn’t invite them (the photographers) there,” she added.