‘Every actor of my generation dreamt of working with Kajol’

Aditya Seal, who will be starring alongside Kajol and Prabhu Deva in the upcoming film ‘Maharagni: Queen of Queens’, directed by Charantej Uppalapati, said that it is a dream come true for him. The actor expressed his excitement, emphasising how significant this opportunity is for him.

“It’s a dream come true for me,” Aditya said.

Aditya, who is known for his roles in films such as ‘Student of the Year 2’, ‘Indoo Ki Jawani’, ‘Purani Jeans’ and ‘Tum Bin 2’, called it a surreal experience working with Kajol.

“I have literally grown up watching Kajol. I’m sure every actor of my generation would say that they have dreamt of working with her. To now be working with her in a movie is so surreal for me,” he said.

Talking about Prabhu Deva, he said, “And what do I even say about Prabhu Deva? As kids, we all tried to emulate his incredible dance moves. And now sharing screen space with him is truly a dream come true for me.”

He added, “The film is an amazing opportunity for me to work and share screen space with these icons.”

‘Maharagni: Queen of Queens’, an action thriller, marks the collaboration between Kajol and Prabhu Deva after 27 years. The film also features Samyuktha, Naseeruddin Shah, Jisshu Sengupta, Chhaya Kadam and Pramod Pathak.

Aditya, who is a black belt in taekwondo, made his debut in 2002 with ‘Ek Chhotisi Love Story’ starring Manisha Koirala. He was then seen in ‘Purani Jeans’, ‘Tum Bin II’, ‘Namaste England’, ‘99 Songs’ and ‘Rocket Gang’.

In his upcoming slate of work, apart from ‘Maharagni: Queen of Queens’, Aditya also has ‘Khel Khel Mein’ starring Akshay Kumar.