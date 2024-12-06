Evergreen classics: Celebrating Raj Kapoor’s most iconic songs

Raj Kapoor, the legendary filmmaker, is regarded as one of the greatest and most influential personalities in the history of Indian cinema. Throughout his illustrious career, he delivered cinematic masterpieces adorned with evergreen songs that continue to bridge generations. On Raj Kapoor’s birth centenary, we take a nostalgic journey through the timeless songs of this legendary filmmaker!

‘Jeena Yahan Marna Yahan’ is a Raj Kapoor classic from the iconic film ‘Mera Naam Joker’. Sung by Mukesh, this song embodies the essence of life’s complexities and internal struggles. Decades later, it remains the perfect anthem of resilience, inspiring generations to persevere through life’s challenges.

‘Dost Dost Na Raha’ from the evergreen film ‘Sangam’ captures the bittersweet essence of friendship. Sung by Mukesh, this heartfelt track resonates deeply even today, proving its timeless appeal.

‘Pyar Hua Iqrar Hua’ sees Raj Kapoor striking an eternal chord with audiences through this romantic song from ‘Shree 420’. Sung by the legendary Lata Mangeshkar, Manna Dey and composed by Shankar-Jaikishan, this iconic track reflects the innocence and complexity of love.

‘Ek Din Bik Jayega Mati Ke Mol’ from the film ‘Dharam Karam’ is a soulful and reflective song. Sung by Mukesh and Sushma Shrestha, it reminds listeners to cherish each moment and embrace the fleeting nature of life.

‘Jahaan Main Jaati Hoon’ from the classic film ‘Chori Chori’ is one of Raj Kapoor’s most playfully romantic songs. Sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Manna Dey, it beautifully captures the essence of youthful love and remains a favourite on romantic playlists even today.

To honour Raj Kapoor’s 100th birth anniversary, ‘RK Films’, ‘Film Heritage Foundation’ and ‘National Film Archive of India’ (NFDC) are presenting ‘Raj Kapoor 100: Celebrating the Centenary of the Greatest Showman’. From December 13 to 15, 2024, 10 of his iconic films will be screened in 40 cities and 135 cinemas, including PVR-Inox and Cinepolis theaters.