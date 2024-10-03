‘Even Aamir Khan shouldn’t have done Laal Singh Chaddha’

Can anyone really speak in front of Shah Rukh Khan? Bollywood’s Baadshah has time and again proven that the answer is a resounding no. No matter what the tone of the moment is, he always manages to one-up those opposite him, which has significantly contributed to his global acclaim.

Shah Rukh’s sharp wit and knack for sarcasm have made him one of the most sought-after hosts in B-Town. Recently, he proved his exceptional showmanship once again while co-hosting the 24th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards in Abu Dhabi alongside Vicky Kaushal.

During their time on stage, Shah Rukh and Vicky went all out to ensure the attendees had a great time, with Bollywood’s Baadshah playfully poking fun at himself and his colleagues. At one point during the ceremony, he humorously claimed that he had done it all and that major projects typically come to him first before other stars are considered. When Vicky listed several films, Shah Rukh explained why he had ‘turned down’ those offers. Among the titles was director Advait Chandan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, featuring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles. When Vicky enquired if that movie too had come to him first, Shah Rukh quipped, “Even Aamir Khan shouldn’t have done that movie,” cracking up both Vicky and the audience. “I love you, Aamir!” he added, clearly indicating it was all in good humour.

When Vicky asked if director Sukumar’s ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ was also a film he had missed out on, Shah Rukh replied, “Oh my god, yaar! You’ve touched on something that still hurts. I really wanted to do ‘Pushpa’, but I couldn’t match Allu Arjun sir’s swag.”