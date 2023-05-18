Even a small actor finds his place: Divya Dutta

Divya Dutta said that it is challenging for emerging actors and newcomers to establish themselves in the industry.

“There are higher stakes as it is a glamour world. Everyone watches it and everyone makes your image. We all faced it. Even I faced it. I think eventually, what happens is what lasts and is loved by the audience. Sometimes, even a small film works without marketing and even a small actor finds his place. When I joined the industry, everyone used to call me a good actor and now they say I am a star actor. These things happened on their own. They became organic, but what I really feel is that people’s love is very well earned. Stardom comes and goes, but what matters to me is when the audience says, ‘You look like us’ and I really like this,” she told a top news organisation.

She added, “When the audience trusts me that I will do only good films, it matters a lot to me. I think everyone faces nepotism and even for them, things are not easy.”

Furthermore, she told the news organisation about the audience’s curiosity about the lives of stars and their kids: “There is a curiosity among the audience as you have grown up looking at those actors.”