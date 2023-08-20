Esha Deol gets emotional when it comes to her father

Esha Deol may not always be vocal about her love for her father, Dharmendra, but the actor said that they are quite ‘attached’ and share everything. She also revealed that their choices are quite similar and he understands her without her having to say much.

The ‘Rudra’ star spoke about her bond with Dharmendra in a recent interview with a leading media house. Esha, as readers would know, keeps sharing glimpses of her bond with Dharmendra and even her mother, Hema Malini, via heartfelt social media posts.

In the interview, Esha spoke about how she gets emotional when it comes to her father and admitted to being ‘extremely possessive’ of him. She also candidly shared how she is her father’s ‘professional online shopper’.

“He loves online shopping and I do that for him,” Esha said.

The ‘Dhoom’ star opened up about facing resistance from him initially when she decided to enter Bollywood. She attributed his ‘orthodox Punjabi male’ attitude to this.

“This is sort of a way of showing how protective he is and nothing else. Time takes its own course and everything falls into place eventually,” she added.

Esha credited her decision to start working at the age of 18 and become financially independent to the female power in her family. She shared that she’s grown up in a household filled with a lot of women’s power, be it her grandmother, aunt or cousins to her mother.

“A lot of women around us are very strong-headed and work-oriented,” she told the publication.

The actor added that she wants to continue the tradition and has decided not to interfere in her children’s choices.

“I want to only encourage them and be a strong pillar of support for them. The way my grandmother was with my mother,” Esha concluded.

On the work front, Esha Deol was last seen in the short film ‘Ek Duaa’ while Dharmendra made a thunderous appearance in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’.