Eric Dane reveals being diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease

Los Angeles: Actor Eric Dane has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis but is all set to return for the shooting of HBO's series "Euphoria 3".

The actor said he is grateful to be able to work despite the disease and will return to shooting set next week.

“I have been diagnosed with ALS. I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter,” he told entertainment news magazine ‘People’.

“I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to set of 'Euphoria' next week. I kindly ask that you give my family and me privacy during this time.”

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a progressive nervous system disease that destroys nerve cells, according to ‘Mayo Clinic’.

Dane, also known for his work in projects like "The Last Ship" and "Grey's Anatomy", portrays Cal Jacobs in the "Euphoria" series. He will get back to shooting on April 14.

Created by Sam Levinson, the series also stars Zendaya, Jacob Elordi and Sydney Sweeney.

It is based on Levinson's own experiences with drug addiction as a young adult. It follows the life of high schoolers in the fictional town of East Highland as they deal with love, sex, loss and addiction.