When directors integrate silence or soliloquy, it enriches the cinematic experience: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

I enjoy any character that challenges me,” said Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who plays a small-town cop investigating a sudden murder in a village nestled in quaint hills in the ‘Zee5 Original’, ‘Rautu Ka Raaz’. Directed by Anand Surapur, it was the lackadaisical pace of the thriller that attracted him. Known for his outstanding performances in films like ‘Kick’, ‘Photograph’, ‘Manto’, ‘Serious Men’, ‘Haddi’, ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ and ‘Raman Raghav 2.0’, Nawazuddin has never been overly concerned about his image. He is passing on similar values to his daughter, Shora, who is keen on following in her father’s footsteps. The versatile actor speaks to ‘Millennium Post’ on thrillers, supporting small films and more. Excerpts:

In ‘Rautu Ka Raaz’, you play a cop investigating a sudden murder in a quaint hill station. The film’s thriller pacing is quite different from the fast-paced suspense we often see today.

I chose to do this film because of its unique pace. Unlike the action-packed, fast-paced thrillers we’re accustomed to, ‘Rautu Ka Raaz’ unfolds slowly. This sleepy town rarely sees public transport, with people walking from one hill to another. The atmosphere and the characters are different. Crime is virtually unheard of here. Suddenly, after 15 years, a murder occurs and the police department, unfamiliar with such incidents, has to learn the process of investigation gradually. I was drawn to the premise and the setting. In an age where our attention span is so short, being part of such a project felt refreshing and necessary.

As a cop in ‘Rautu Ka Raaz’, which is presently streaming on ‘Zee5’, you seem to be dealing with personal struggles. Your roles as police officers in ‘Kahaani’, ‘Raat Akeli Hai’, ‘Raees’ and ‘Mom’ have been fan favourites. What do you find most enjoyable about playing these roles?

I always enjoy taking on challenging characters. Playing police officers, like in ‘Raat Akeli Hai’ and ‘Raees’, is fun because, the uniform is the same and the characters’ backgrounds and motivations are entirely different, making each role unique and exciting.

The laid-back yet stunning backdrop of Uttarakhand beautifully complements the narrative of ‘Rautu Ka Raaz’. The quiet ambience amplifies the performances, adding depth to the storytelling. Similarly, it is said that you also find comfort in silence and often find solace in returning to your hometown of Budhana, a small village in Uttar Pradesh.

(Cuts in) In fact, sometimes, even while I’m shooting, I find myself returning to my village. The pace of village life resonates with me - it’s my pace. The hustle and bustle of a busy town or city isn’t for me. When I’m in my village, I feel like I’ve returned to my natural rhythm. In towns, we’re always rushing and trying to keep up with the fast pace of life. But when you visit a village or a quiet hill town, you find peace. You think, “I like this pace. This should be our pace. This should be the pace of life.” There’s nothing more satisfying than a peaceful life.

‘Sacred Games’ and your character Ganesh Gaitonde changed the OTT landscape for Indian audiences. Since 2018, how much has changed with Indian OTT platforms?

Now, it seems like TV+. Some films and series are good, but it has largely become a matter of supply and demand.

Your daughter, Shora, is keen on acting. Does she ask for advice on how the industry works?

No, she doesn’t ask for advice on how the industry functions. Instead, I watch world cinema with her and discuss it. I encourage her to watch tough films rather than easy ones because they develop a more refined taste. I, too, followed the same pattern. However, I can only suggest, the rest depends on her. Recently, I watched ‘Perfect Days’ with her. Initially, she felt a bit uncomfortable but gradually, she started enjoying it. I enjoy watching difficult films with her, ones that offer a different pace and have realistic premises. I recommend such films to her and make sure to watch them together as well.



Are you someone who enjoys watching crime dramas?

Honestly speaking, I am more interested in the performances of crime dramas or murder mysteries than the drama itself. The pace doesn’t bother me as much as the quality of the performances. A fast-paced crime thriller without a compelling story and strong performances wouldn’t capture my interest. As an actor, I appreciate watching how actors bring their characters to life, regardless of the genre. My focus is always on how well a particular actor plays the characters.

Some of your most memorable roles have been in Bollywood biggies, yet you continue to champion young, independent directors. Your dedication to working with new producers is also evident. For instance, you dedicated considerable time to Buddhadeb Dasgupta’s ‘Anwar Ka Ajab Kissa’ in Kolkata. Do you believe that these small-budget and regional films are crucial for the broader landscape of Indian cinema?

I don’t know how important these films are for Indian cinema, but personally, they mean a lot to me. Working with both young directors and veterans like Buddha da (read Buddhadeb Dasgupta), who constantly explores new ideas, has been very rewarding. The experience of filming ‘Anwar Ka Ajab Kissa’ was particularly special. It took me into a new world, portraying a character and a storytelling style I had never known before. The film used silence in a powerful way, letting scenes unfold naturally without rushing through dialogue. Unlike most films, ‘Anwar…’ used silence and quiet moments to deepen emotional connections, reflecting real-life emotions where silence can be meaningful. When directors integrate silence or soliloquy, it enriches the cinematic experience and I’ve always admired and been drawn to such storytelling.