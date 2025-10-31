Emraan Hashmi’s son is ‘really embarrassed’ of ‘Ba***ds of Bollywood’

Emraan Hashmi’s cameo in ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ has quickly become an internet sensation, earning widespread attention and praise. However, the actor recently revealed that his son, Ayaan Hashmi, hasn’t reacted positively to the cameo or to the sudden spikes in his father’s popularity. In a conversation with ‘Hindustan Times’, Emraan said: “Okay, I don’t know if I should say this on camera, but he’s… he’s really embarrassed about it,” he admitted.

“In school, you have these societies where you teach stuff or do your own bit. So, all his friends are saying now, ‘Why don’t you become an intimacy coach?” Smiling, he continued, “I shouldn’t be saying this. So, he’s like, ‘You have ruined things for me in school and this is the running joke’. He also says, ‘Every day I come to school, this is what I have to face. So, would you just stop?’”

Emraan is currently gearing up for the release of his film ‘Haq’, co-starring Yami Gautam and directed by Suparn Varma. The film is based on the landmark Shah Bano case, which changed the discourse around Muslim women’s rights in India. Responding to critics who have labelled the film ‘anti-Muslim’, Emraan told ANI: “I don’t know what people will say, but as a liberal Muslim, I can say that I had no problems with the viewpoint of the film. Because we are not maligning any community, if we were, I wouldn’t have done this film.”

He further highlighted his personal values, sharing details of his secular upbringing. “And just to give a viewpoint of the kind of Muslim I am, I married Parveen, who is a Hindu. In my family, my son performs puja as well as offers namaz. This is my secular upbringing. So, from my point of view, I am watching this film. Everyone watches a film according to their conditioning, religious tenets, upbringing, environment and viewpoint,” he added.