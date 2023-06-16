Emraan Hashmi set to make south cinema debut with 'OG'

Mumbai: Actor Emraan Hashmi is set to make his south cinema debut with "OG", starring Pawan Kalyan, the makers said on Thursday.

The Telugu movie will see Hashmi, star of Hindi films such as "Murder", "Jannat" and "Aashiq Banaya Aapne", play the antagonist opposite Kalyan.

Written and directed by Sujeeth, "OG" is produced by DVV Danayya of ‘DVV Entertainments’ banner.

Hashmi said he is looking forward to starring in his first south film.

"I am excited to embark on this new journey in the South Indian film industry with 'OG'. The movie has a strong and gripping script and it offers me a challenging role that I am looking forward to working with Pawan Kalyan Sir, Sujeeth, Danayya Sir and the team. I am confident that we will create a memorable cinematic experience for the audience," the actor said in a statement.

"OG" was being shot in Mumbai and the film's production will now move to Hyderabad to shoot the remaining portion of the project. Prakash Raj and Shriya Reddy also round out the cast of the movie.