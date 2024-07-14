Emraan Hashmi regrets calling Aishwarya Rai Bachchan ‘plastic’

Emraan Hashmi attracted a lot of attention when he called Aishwarya Rai Bachchan ‘plastic’ during the rapid-fire round on the fourth season of Karan Johar’s chat show, ‘Koffee with Karan’. After his statement in 2014, Emraan received a massive backlash. In an interview, he revealed that he had to bear the consequences for quite some time.

Now, in a new interview, Emraan reacted to his incendiary comment about Aishwarya from a decade ago and said, “I would love to apologise if she felt offended.”

In an interview with ‘The Lallantop’, Emraan was asked if he regrets calling Aishwarya ‘plastic’, to which the actor quickly replied, “I regret it. I keep saying that I have the utmost respect for everyone I spoke about.”

Explaining further, the actor said, “I regret it because it was distasteful. Lately, people have become very sensitive. People get mad at everything on social media. In terms of the show, we were playing a game, it was all in jest. It was supposed to be taken sportingly. There are many such games in the show. Earlier, people weren’t this sensitive.”

“Recently, Karan Johar himself confessed that the rapid-fire round in the latest season of the show was the most boring. It’s because now, the environment has completely changed. You can’t give such answers anymore. At that time, I just wanted to win the hamper and said what I said,” the ‘Showtime’ star added.

Although Aishwarya never directly reacted to the comment. In an interview with ‘Filmfare’ in 2019, the actor said that the worst thing anyone has ever said about her is that she is ‘fake and plastic’.

Despite all the wait, Emraan could never meet her. “I have never met her. I have never had a conversation with her. I would love to meet her and apologise if she felt bad about it. I will have to meet her and ask her. I am sorry if I offended you”, said the ‘Murder’ actor.

Just two years after Emraan’s comment, reports of Aishwarya turning down a film with Emraan surfaced. It was reported that Aishwarya was supposed to star in a film by Milan Luthria, but after learning that she would have to shoot several scenes with Emraan Hashmi, she turned it down.