Emraan Hashmi in never-seen-before avatar in ‘Ground Zero’

Actor Emraan Hashmi has moved past his ‘serial kisser’ image and tried to focus on genres that establish him more as an actor than a kisser on the big screen. Now, he will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar as real-life BSF Commandant Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey in ‘Ground Zero’, a gritty story inspired by a mission that was awarded BSF’s best operation in the last 50 years, in 2015.

The trailer is out and is filled with action and emotion, shedding light on the complex situation in Kashmir. With a haunting background score, the intensity of the mission unfolds without revealing too much. The casting feels authentic - Emraan stands tall as a valiant soldier, while Sai Tamhankar adds depth in a grounded, emotionally nuanced role. What lingers long after the trailer ends is the chilling voiceover of the faceless enemy - a dangerous and invisible threat that raises the intrigue and stakes of the narrative. ‘Ground Zero’ storms into cinemas on April 25, 2025.