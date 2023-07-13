Emmys 2023: Succession Season 4 dominates nominations

HBO drama ‘Succession’, the story of a cutthroat fight for control of a family media empire, led the nominees for television’s Emmy Awards recently with 27 nods for the show’s final season.

The two-time best drama winner will vie for the trophy again alongside fellow HBO show ‘The Last of Us’, which landed a second-best 24 nominations for the highest honours in television. Other ‘best drama’ nominees were ‘House of the Dragon’, ‘Andor’, ‘Better Call Saul’, ‘Yellowjackets’, ‘The Crown’ and ‘The White Lotus’.

‘Ted Lasso’, another double Emmy winner for ‘best show’, will compete for ‘best comedy’ against ‘Abbott Elementary’, ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’, ‘The Bear’, ‘Barry’, ‘Jury Duty’, ‘Only Murders in the Building’ and ‘Wednesday’.

Nominations for the highest honours on television were announced in the middle of labour tensions that may delay the Emmys ceremony that normally takes place in September. Film and TV writers have been on strike for two months, while actors followed as soon as on the evening of Wednesday.

“We hope the ongoing guild negotiations can come to an equitable and swift resolution,” Frank Scherma, chairman and CEO of the ‘Television Academy’, said at the start of the nominations’ announcement.

In acting categories, ‘Succession’ stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin will face off against each other for ‘best drama’ actor. Their co-star, Sarah Snook, is considered the favourite to win ‘best drama actress’.

The previous Emmy winner Jason Sudeikis, co-creator and star of ‘Ted Lasso’, was nominated for ‘best comedy actor’ for the third season of the fish-out-of-water story on ‘Apple TV+’. First-time nominees Jeremy Allen White of ‘The Bear’ and Jason Segel of ‘Shrinking’ are also among those who will compete for the same honour.

In the ‘comedy actress’ category, voters nominated ‘Mrs. Maisel’ star Rachel Brosnahan, ‘Abbott Elementary’ creator and star Quinta Brunson, ‘Dead to Me’ star Christina Applegate, Natasha Lyonne for her starring role in ‘Poker Face’ and Jenna Ortega of ‘Wednesday’.

Winners will be chosen by the roughly 20,000 members of the ‘Television Academy’.

The ceremony is currently scheduled to take place on September 18 and air live on the ‘Fox’ broadcast network. Organisers will decide closer to that date on whether to reschedule, an academy spokesperson said.