Emma Stone lacked confidence to play ‘Poor Things’ character

Emma Stone, who plays the titular character in the acclaimed Yorgos Lanthimos film ‘Poor Things’, revealed that she initially doubted that she’d be able to live up to the part. The film, which is based on the novel by Alasdair Gray, talks about a young woman named Bella Baxter in Victorian London, who comes to life through a brain transplant and embarks on a journey of self-discovery.

“I think because I had lived with her in my mind for so long and I was so deeply in love with Bella, it terrified me not to live up to her as a character. I felt like I was failing her in the first week and failing Yorgos. It was just difficult," Emma told ‘Variety’ magazine.

The actor, who was feted with the ‘Best Actress in a Leading Role’ at the BAFTAs, talked about how she was eventually able to overcome her concerns with support from the director.

“I could talk to Yorgos about it and we were able to discover as we went. And because it’s a safe environment, it doesn't feel rushed. His sets don’t feel like, ‘Oh, we have to get this and we’ve got to move on, even though I don’t want to’. Or at least he doesn’t communicate that to us,” she shared.

The 35-year-old actor also gave insight into the director’s approach to rehearsals and the way the process made the cast bond in a ‘more intimate way’.

“For ‘La La Land’, we did a ton of rehearsals for a very long time.”