Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence to produce 'Miss Piggy' film together

Los Angeles: Miss Piggy, the popular ‘The Muppet Show’ character, is getting a solo movie, which is set to be produced by actresses Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone.

Lawrence recently revealed on the ‘Las Culturistas’ podcast that she and Stone are developing a movie about the iconic Muppet with ‘Oh, Mary!’ fame, with Cole Escola writing the script. This marks the character’s first individual project since her debut in 1974.

Miss Piggy is known for her diva-like personality and her relationship with Kermit the Frog. She has been widely recognised as a feminist icon and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as a member of the Muppets, which she received in 2012.

“I don’t know if I can announce this, but I’m just going to. Emma Stone and I are producing a Miss Piggy movie and Cole is writing it,” the ‘Don’t Look Up’ actor said.









When asked if she and Stone would appear in the movie, Lawrence said, “I think so, we have to.”

Currently, Jennifer is busy promoting her upcoming film ‘Die, My Love’, where she appears alongside Robert Pattinson. Stone most recently reunited with director Yorgos Lanthimos for ‘Bugonia’ for the fourth time. They previously worked on ‘The Favourite’, ‘Poor Things’ and ‘Kinds of Kindness’.