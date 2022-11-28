Emma Corrin bats for gender-neutral award categories

English actor Emma Corrin, who played Diana Frances Spencer, Princess of Wales in season four of the streaming series 'The Crown', called for genderless categories at major entertainment awards shows, reported 'Variety'.

The actor shared the above sentiment in an interview with 'BBC News'. Corrin, who identifies as non-binary as she uses, they/them pronouns, noted that the nominations for 'best actor' and 'best actress' should be merged into one, gender-neutral category.

According to 'Variety', Emma has earned praise for their supporting performance in Michael Grandage's new period drama 'My Policeman', but she shared that they feel discomfort at the prospect of campaigning in a gendered category.

"It's difficult for me at the moment trying to justify in my head being non-binary and being nominated in female categories," Corrin told 'BBC News'.

She added, "When it comes to categories, do we need to make it specific as to whether you're being nominated for a female role or a male role?"

"I hope for a future in which that happens," Corrin continued, speaking on the prospect of gender-neutral categories. "It's about everyone being able to feel acknowledged and represented."

'Variety' added that Corrin received an Emmy nomination last year on 'The Crown' for 'outstanding lead actress' though that came while the actor was still accepting, she/her pronouns.

"You can discuss awards and the representation there, but really the conversation needs to be about having more representation in the material itself, in the content that we are seeing for non-binary people, queer people and trans people, because then I think that will change a lot," Corrin said.

