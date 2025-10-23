‘Emily in Paris’ to return for season five on December 18

Los Angeles: Popular romantic comedy series ‘Emily in Paris’ is returning on ‘Netflix’ for its fifth season on December 18, the streaming platform announced in an ‘Instagram’ post.

‘Netflix’ unveiled the trailer for the show on Wednesday and the caption to the post read, ‘Hearts will rome farther than ever before EMILY IN PARIS returns December 18!’.

The show focuses on the titular character Emily (Lily Collins), an American marketing executive who moves to Paris to provide the French firm with the American point of view. Now set in Rome for the season, the trailer reveals Emily’s adventures in Rome with most actors reprising their roles.

“Emily navigates a new professional and romantic life as head of the Agence Grateau Rome office, dealing with a work idea that backfires, heartbreak and a major secret that threatens a close relationship. She must find balance between her new Roman adventures and her life in Paris, ultimately using honesty to foster deeper connections and discover new possibilities,” reads the official logline of season five.

The cast of the upcoming season also includes returning actors William Abadie, Eugenio Franceschini, Thalia Besson, Paul Forman and Arnaud Binard. New cast members include Minnie Driver, Bryan Greenberg and Michèle Laroque.