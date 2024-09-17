‘Emily in Paris’ renewed for season five by Netflix

Los Angeles: Streaming service ‘Netflix’ has given a season five order to the popular romantic comedy series ‘Emily in Paris’. The renewal comes days after the premiere of the second half of the show’s fourth chapter on September 12.

‘Emily in Paris’ stars Lily Collins as Emily Cooper, an American from Chicago with a master’s degree in communications, who moves to Paris for a new job opportunity. Cultures clash as she adjusts to the challenges of life in Paris while juggling her career, new friendships and active love life.

The series is created by Darren Star, who serves as an executive producer with Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns, Andrew Fleming, Alison Brown and Robin Schiff. Stephen Brown, Grant Sloss and Joe Murphy co-executive produce.

The fourth season of the series saw the ex-pat spark up a romance with a handsome Italian fashion scion and then move into an Italian apartment to open a Rome office for ‘Agence Grateau’.

“We’re thrilled with the incredible response to this season of ‘Emily in Paris’ and excited to return for a fifth to continue Emily’s adventures in Rome and Paris!” Star said on Netflix’s social media page ‘Tudum’.