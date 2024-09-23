Emily Blunt’s daughters weren’t impressed by her work in ‘The Devil Wears Prada’

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Emily Blunt said that her daughters weren’t impressed by her work in the popular comedy-drama ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ as they thought she was ‘the meanest person they’ve ever met’.

The 41-year-old actress received favourable reviews for essaying the character of the workaholic Emily Charlton who works at a top fashion magazine in the 2006 film directed by David Frankel.

But Blunt, who shares Hazel (10) and Violet (7), with actor-filmmaker John Krasinski, said that her children had different thoughts. “They thought I was the meanest person they’ve ever met,” Blunt told entertainment outlet ‘Page Six’.

She also spoke about the love that audiences have showered over the film throughout the years. “It’s incredible that it has such an indelible fingerprint on people and it’s quoted to me every week,” she added.

‘The Devil Wears Prada’ also starred Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Stanley Tucci.

The story followed Andy (Hathaway), a young graduate, hired to be an assistant of Miranda (Streep), one of the biggest magazine editors in New York. However, things turn upside down for her after meeting her boss who has a demanding schedule and does not take no for an answer.

Earlier this year, there were reports of the development of a possible sequel to the film.