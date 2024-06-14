Emily Blunt in talks for Steven Spielberg's next movie

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Emily Blunt in veteran filmmaker Steven Spielberg's next feature directorial project.

Hollywood studio ‘Universal’ and Spielberg's ‘Amblin Entertainment’ will be releasing the movie worldwide on May 15, 2026, according to entertainment news outlet ‘Deadline’.

Though the details of the plot have been kept under wraps, the untitled movie has been billed as an "original event film".

Based on a story by Spielberg, the screenplay is written by longtime collaborator David Koepp, who previously collaborated with the director for "Jurassic Park" and "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull".

Spielberg last directed the semi-autobiographical ‘The Fabelmans’, which was released in 2022.

Blunt, 41, was most recently seen in "The Fall Guy", co-starring Ryan Gosling. Her film credits also include critically acclaimed and blockbusters like "Edge of Tomorrow", "A Quiet Place" and Christopher Nolan's multiple Oscar-winning movie "Oppenheimer".

Her upcoming movie is "The Smashing Machine", opposite Dwayne Johnson.