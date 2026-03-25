Emily Bader to feature in Netflix’s ‘13 Going on 30’ reboot

Los Angeles: Emily Bader and Logan Lerman are set to feature in Netflix’s reboot of the 2004 comedy film ‘13 Going on 30’.

According to the entertainment news outlet ‘The Hollywood Reporter’, the film will be directed by Brett Haley and will have a script by Hannah Markswith with revisions by Flora Greeson. The plot details of the film are kept under wraps.

The original film starred Jennifer Garner as Jenna Rink, alongside Mark Ruffalo. Directed by Gary Winick, the film revolved around Garner’s 13-year-old character, who makes an unusual wish, just to wake up the next morning as a 30-year-old.

Haley said ‘13 Going on 30’ is one of the rare and perfect films. “Funny, emotional, deeply human, with unforgettable performances from Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo and Judy Greer. I’m a longtime fan, so stepping into this reimagining comes with tremendous responsibility. Jennifer Garner being on board as an executive producer, after playing such a big part of what made the original special, is especially meaningful,” the director.

“I also couldn’t be more excited to reunite with Emily Bader after ‘People We Meet on Vacation’. She and the amazingly talented Logan Lerman are a magical pairing. I feel incredibly lucky to be trusted with something that means so much to so many people,” she added.

It is produced by Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum under the banner ‘RK Films’.