Emilia Clarke to headline and executive produce spy thriller 'Ponies'

Los Angeles: "Game of Thrones" star Emilia Clarke is set to star in and executive produce "Ponies", a spy thriller series set up at the streaming platform ‘Peacock’.

According to ‘The Hollywood Reporter’, the show is set in Moscow in 1977 during the Cold War-era.

"Ponies", which hails from ‘Universal Television’, has Susanna Fogel ("The Flight Attendant") and David Iserson ("Mr Robot") on board as co-creators.

"The show follows two "PONIES" (persons of no interest) who work anonymously as secretaries at the American embassy until their husbands are killed under mysterious circumstances in the USSR and they become CIA operatives," read the synopsis of the series.

In the show, Clarke will play the role of Bea, an overeducated, Russian-speaking child of Soviet immigrants.

Fogel and Iserson are co-writing "Ponies", with Fogel directing and Iserson serving as showrunner. They are also attached as executive producers alongside Jessica Rhoades ("Sharp Objects") via her ‘Pacesetter Productions’. Katherine Bridle and Pacesetter's Alison Mo Massey are credited as co-executive producers.

Clarke is currently shooting for Prime Video's "Criminal", another web series.