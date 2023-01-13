Elvis Presley's only daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, passes away at 54

According to media reports, the only child of rock'n'roll legend Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, breathed her last at 54 due to cardiac arrest. She had been rushed to the hospital earlier on January 12.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla Presley, her mother, said.

Like her father, the 1968-born singer had a successful music career. She was married to pop legend Michael Jackson, actor Nicholas Cage and musicians Danny Keough and Michael Lockwood.

US media outlet ‘TMZ’ reported that she was found unresponsive at her home in California. Her former husband, Danny Keough, performed CPS.

The outlet also said that she was administered epinephrine, which is commonly referred to as adrenaline, to regain the pulse. However, she had suffered cardiac arrest before that. Shortly after this, paramedics arrived and she was taken to the hospital.