Electronic duo Bob Moses wish to explore India’s culture

Pune: Food and sarees are two things that ‘pop up’ in the mind of Canadian electronic duo Bob Moses when somebody mentions India and the group on their maiden visit to the country say they wish to dive deep into its culture.

The group, comprising Tow Howie and Jimmy Vallance, performed on the day one of the ‘Vh1 Supersonic 2023’ here.

Growing up in Vancouver, the duo was no stranger to Indian food. As a memory of their first trip to the country, they want to take a few sarees home for their loved ones.

“Food and sarees are the things that pop up first in our minds when you say India. I want to try and get home a few sarees, that’s a beautiful thing I know,” Howie told PTI.

Vallace said they have heard a lot from other artists about the ‘amazing music culture’ of India and would like to return to the country to explore it further.

“We’ve heard from other artists and friends that India has amazing music culture and culture in general. We are already thinking of coming back here again and playing in more cities,” he added.

Vallace recalled how British-Indian rapper-producer Punjabi MC was a huge rage in Canada during early 2000s.

“We know some artists that are of Indian origin, young singers from the UK and Punjabi MC were massive in the early 2000s.”

The Grammy award-winning duo, known for hit tracks such as ‘Tearing me up’ and ‘Hanging on’, has headlined festivals like Bowery Ballroom, TomorrowWorld, Ultra Music Festival, Governors Ball and Fabric.

For them, music is a way of understanding the world. It is a personal and ‘cathartic’ process.

“Our personal lives are very much involved in our music. It is a venting, cathartic process for us. We joke that we can be such nice guys because we can bring out our frustration into music. Music is a way of understanding the world; it is a very personal thing for us and that is why people connect with us. They see a bit of themselves in our music,” Vallance said.

Fame is secondary for them, said Howie, who believes their ability to connect with people through music is a blessing.

“We make music because we had to make a way to make a career out of this. If we did other jobs, we would still make music because that’s what we are drawn to. The fame is nice but it’s secondary. We try to focus on how it’s a blessing to have other people connect to your music,” he said.

During their trip, Bob Moses plans to visit Delhi. The group is also contemplating to release a few singles in 2023.

The ‘Vh1 Supersonic 2023’ festival was organised by international entertainment channel Vh1. The 8th edition of the annual music extravaganza, being held at Mahalaxmi Lawns, concluded on Sunday.