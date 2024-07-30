Electric chemistry, romantic connection

‘Khel Khel Mein’ offers a glimpse of the chemistry between Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor in their upcoming song, ‘Duur Na Karin’. Following their dynamic dance to the recently released first song, ‘Hauli Hauli’, this track promises to delve deeper into their captivating on-screen romance. Filmed in the picturesque setting of London, ‘Duur Na Karin’ is set to highlight their electric chemistry and romantic connection.

A ‘T-Series Film’, Wakaoo Films’ and ‘KKM Film production’, ‘Khel Khel Mein’ is directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashwin Varde, Vipul D Shah, Rajesh Bahl, Shashikant Sinha and Ajay Rai.