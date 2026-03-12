Education doesn't just change life but makes society better: Viineet Kumar Singh

Mumbai: Viineet Kumar Singh, who headlines Netflix’s new real-life inspired drama around a teacher in ‘Hello Bachhon’, said he resonates with the theme of the show of making quality education accessible to all.

Created by Abhishek Yadav, the education-themed drama series is inspired by the true story of Alakh Pandey, founder of ‘Physics Wallah’, an educational technology company. Pratish Mehta helms the show.

“This entire journey of Alakh Pandey sir is such that he has touched every corner of India. Education is a fundamental need right now. A dialogue in a show says, ‘Education shouldn’t be a luxury. It’s a birthright’. When an educated person has been taught under the guidance of a good teacher, that person becomes a better human being. Society is made up of you and me combined. So, our society also becomes better. Education doesn’t just change your life; it makes our society better as well,” Singh told PTI.

Known for his performances in films such as ‘Mukkabaaz’, ‘Superboys of Malegaon’, ‘Jaat’ and ‘Chhaava’, Singh clarified the show isn’t a biopic despite being inspired by a true story. “You feel the responsibility when you are living such a character in a show with whom a lot of people, millions of people, have feelings attached. So, you can’t do anything right or left. This isn’t a biopic. There’s a lot,” he said.

The Varanasi-born actor, who was pursuing medicine to fulfil his father’s dream before he changed paths, said he has a first-hand understanding of the dynamic between a student and a teacher. He called it destiny to be part of this educational show.

“I was studying to become a doctor so that I could enter the film industry. I fulfilled that commitment. I promised my father that I wouldn’t stop studying. But acting is what I have to do. I have experienced the student’s point of view. I have experienced the teacher’s point of view through my father. He is a mathematician: my father and his circle. So somewhere, this story was written in my destiny,” he added.