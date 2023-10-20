Ed Sheeran returning to India after six years for his new tour

Mumbai: British pop star Ed Sheeran will be returning to India after six years with his new tour ‘+ - = ÷ x’.

The 32-year-old musician will perform at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse on March 16, 2024, as part of the Asia and Europe tour, also called ‘The Mathematics Tour’, the organisers said in a press release.

Sheeran’s performance in Mumbai will be the final stop in the ‘Asia Tour’ and also feature a guest, singer-songwriter Calum Scott.

The tour will draw from all of his albums since 2011, starting with ‘Plus’, ‘Multiply’ (2014), ‘Divide’ (2017), ‘Equals’ (2021) and ‘Subtract’ (2023). The tour also includes a song from 2019’s ‘No. 6 Collaborations Project’ (‘Blow’).

‘BookMyShow Live’, the live entertainment division of ‘BookMyShow’, is the promoter of Ed Sheeran’s ‘+ - = ÷ x Tour’ along with ‘AEG Presents’.

The exclusive pre-sale of tickets for ‘Kotak’ credit card holders will begin on October 25 at 11 am on ‘BookMyShow’. The general on-sale of tickets will go live starting October 27 at 3 pm on ‘BookMyShow’ and Sheeran’s official website, the press release stated.

Ed first performed in Mumbai in 2015 and then in 2017.