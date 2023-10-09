Each directorial experience has taught Alia Bhatt something

Alia Bhatt believes every film and project has taught her numerous things. She recently made her mark globally with ‘Heart of Stone’, starring alongside Gal Gadot. Back home, the actor had a successful year with ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ being one of the biggest hits. She also won the National Film Award for her performance in ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. Alia opened up about the changes she observed in herself after every film.

In an interview with ‘Vogue Singapore’, Alia said that each directorial experience has taught her something. The actor said she learnt so much from Shah Rukh Khan on the sets of ‘Dear Zindagi’. “He made such an impact on the way I am and how I behave on set. His behaviour, respect, inclination towards everything in a scene - I learnt a lot from that,” she said.

As for ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, Alia said that it felt like going back to ‘school’, this time an ‘acting school’. “Once you walk out of a Sanjay Leela Bhansali set, you’re no longer the same person. Like Ranveer Singh says, ‘You’ve been ‘Bhansali-fied’,” she shared.