Dylan Minnette says acting started to feel like a job

Dylan Minnette discussed why he paused his acting career to pursue his passion for music with his band ‘Wallows’ and whether he plans to return to acting.

“I was fortunate to find success in acting. I was on ‘13 Reasons Why’ and it was really popular and definitely reached a peak in what I’ve had in acting,” Minnette said on the ‘Zach Sang Show’.

He added, “But it also started to feel like a bit of a job. I was in a very fortunate position. It was always fun for me, always really inspiring, but then it was just starting to feel like just a job.”

The actor said that his band and music were another passion of his and as a group, they dreamt of taking it ‘all the way as far as we can’, reported ‘deadline.com’.

“I feel like I’m in a position now where I can just kind of like do that for a while and get this the farthest it can be,” he said.

He added, “The only way that’s going to happen is if I put my 100 percent time and energy into it and take it very seriously and show the world that we all take this very seriously.”

Minnette said that pursuing his passion for music is ‘what feels natural and inspiring’. Taking a break from acting, Minnette said that he is ‘starting to have more inspiration’ and ‘something to give artistically and creatively in other fields’.