Durga Puja Special: New Bengali shows to add thrill to your festive evenings

If you thought you only needed to go to the theatres this Durga Puja to get your dose of entertainment, well, you are mistaken. This festive season, you can get spooked and thrilled with Hoichoi’s new releases. In fact, good news for all ‘Indu’ fans. For those waiting for the finale, well, this October you can watch ‘Indu 3’. Directed by Ayan Chakraborti, the series starring Ishaa Saha and Suhotra Mukhopadhyay, is a fan favourite.

Another fan favourite, ‘Kaalratri’, also returns with the final season. Again helmed by Ayan and starring Soumitrisha, the killer is finally unmasked in this chilling saga, but it comes at a cost. If you are one of those who has a knack for horror, then don’t miss ‘Nishir Daak’, where director Joydeep Mukherjee takes six friends on a journey to a quiet town to research a forgotten singer. But soon, they uncover a deadly curse instead. Sreeja Dutta and Surangana Bandyopadhyay play lead roles.

This has surely been a great year for Subhashree Ganguly. After impressing the audience with her powerful act in ‘Grihapravesh’ and later with her cuteness in the decade-old ‘Dhumketu’, the actress returns to the web with ‘Anusandhan’. Directed by Aditi Roy, Subhashree will be seen playing a journalist who sets out to investigate how a prison inmate gets pregnant when no men are allowed inside the women’s cell. If you loved her in ‘Indubala Bhaater Hotel’, you would surely appreciate her in this thrilling drama.

Meanwhile, ‘Chaalchitro: The Frame Fatale’ maker, Pratim D Gupta, is making his Bengali web debut with ‘Karma Korma’. And you guessed it right. His ‘favourite’ collaborator, Ritwick Chakraborty, plays a crucial role alongside Sohini Sarkar and Ritabhari Chakraborty. In the series, two women bond at a cooking workshop in Kolkata. One is a trapped socialite, the other a housewife with broken dreams. What starts as friendship turns into something darker.

And the ‘Feluda’ fans can rejoice too. After steering the last two ‘Feluda’ films, Srijit Mukherji makes way for Kamleswar Mukherjee, who now steps into the spotlight to unveil the mystery in ‘Feludar Goyendagiri: Royal Bengal Rawhoshyo’. And yes, the favourite trio - Tota Roy Choudhury, Anirban Chakrabarti and Kalpan Mitra will be seen again. This time, Chiranjeet Chakrabarti also joins the fun.