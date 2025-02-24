Dupahiya Trailer: When chaos meets comedy!

‘Prime Video’ unveiled a fascinating trailer for its upcoming ‘Original’ series, ‘Dupahiya’. Created and executive produced by Salona Bains Joshi and Shubh Shivdasani under their banner, ‘Bombay Film Cartel’, the series is directed by Sonam Nair and created and written by Avinash Dwivedi and Chirag Garg.

Set against the backdrop of a fictional village Dhadakpur, ‘Dupahiya’ is a comedy-drama that weaves fun and drama with small-town charm. With a perfect blend of humour, chaos and intrigue, the ‘Original’ series is brought to life by a highly talented and versatile cast, featuring Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Bhuvan Arora, Sparsh Shrivastava, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Yashpal Sharma in the lead roles.

The trailer kicks off in the fictional village of Dhadakpur - also known as the Belgium of Bihar - which is on the cusp of celebrating being crime-free for 25 years. But chaos strikes when a never-seen-before motorbike, that was purchased as a wedding gift gets stolen seven days before the ceremony. With the fate of the wedding left hanging, the journey the family and the ex-lover of the bride take to find the ‘Dupahiya’ forms the heart of this comedy that deals with the hopes and aspirations of simple people.

Gajraj Rao, who portrays Banwari Jha, the father of the bride in ‘Dupahiya’, said, “‘Dupahiya’ is a project I’m truly thrilled to be a part of. Playing Banwari Jha - a mathematics teacher who sets aside calculations and follows his heart when it comes to his daughter’s happiness - has been a delightful experience.”

Renuka Shahane, who plays Pushplata, the sarpanch, in the series, said, “Pushplata, my character, is unlike anything I’ve done before. As the strong-willed, endearing sarpanch of Dhadakpur, the role has allowed me to explore and expand my skills as an actor.”

The series is set to premiere exclusively on ‘Prime Video’ on March 7.