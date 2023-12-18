'Dunki' is my best film: Shah Rukh Khan

Dubai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan said ‘Dunki’ will teach the viewers about loving their motherland and family as he termed the upcoming release his ‘best film’ yet.

Billed as a saga of friendships, borders, nostalgia for home and love, ‘Dunki’ is a comedy-drama based on an illegal immigration technique ‘donkey flight’. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film will hit the screens on December 21.

The actor said that ‘Dunki’ is all about loving our country. “ ‘Dunki’ is my best film. This film will teach you how to love your motherland, parents and loved ones. It deals with going out, finding a future for yourself, but loving your home the most. So, it is about homecoming. You may live anywhere in the world, but you come back to your soil,” Shah Rukh said at the promotional event of the film on Sunday.

The film marks his third and last release of 2023 following back-to-back action blockbusters in ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Jawan’.

Shah Rukh, 58, said he made ‘Dunki’ for himself: “When I made ‘Jawan’, I thought I made a film for boys and girls, but I didn’t make anything for myself. Then, I made ‘Dunki’ and this is a film for me. It’s very close to my heart. When I was doing ‘Pathaan’, many people who write about films and perhaps know more about films than the ones who make them, said, ‘What kind of roles Shah Rukh is doing?’”

“I really felt I should do films that come from my heart and I did all the films which you have seen this year from my heart. The year started with ‘Pathaan’, which was always ladies first and I want to end the year with a film for myself. So, please watch ‘Dunki’ on December 21 for me. I’m sure you will find something in the film that will touch your heart and make you laugh,” he added.

‘Dunki’ also features Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover.

Shah Rukh called Taapsee a wonderful actor: “Her name reminds me of ‘paneer’. She is a sweetheart, a lovely actor and a wonderful person to work with.”

He also heaped praise on Kaushal for his performance in ‘Dunki’: “Vicky Kaushal is a great friend.”