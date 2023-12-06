‘Dunki Drop 4’ becomes highest-viewed trailer in 24-hour release time

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has done it again this year as ‘Dunki Drop 4 (trailer)’ created a record upon its release by evoking heartwarming emotions and exemplifying the beauty of Rajkumar Hirani’s cinema.

The video unit took the audience on a whirlwind roller-coaster ride with colourful characters portrayed by an exceptionally talented ensemble cast.

Rajkumar Hirani’s heartwarming moments with SRK’s lovable charm are starting to spread its magic as the ‘Dunki’ trailer earned 103 million views across all platforms within its 24-hour release time, making it the highest ever for a single language film.

Shah Rukh, who is known to break his own records, had done the same with the recent mega-hit ‘Jawan’, which held this record previously.

Ever since its release, the ‘Dunki Drop 4 (trailer)’ has been in the headlines and the audience’s love is evident.

The video offered a glimpse into the captivating and engaging world crafted by Rajkumar Hirani, presenting a heartwarming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores. Drawing inspiration from real-life experiences, ‘Dunki’ is a saga of love and friendship that weaves together wildly disparate stories and provides both hilarious and heartwarming answers, evoking a myriad of emotions.

‘Dunki’ features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan.

A ‘Jio Studios’, ‘Red Chillies Entertainment’ and ‘Rajkumar Hirani Films’ presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan and written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani and Kanika Dhillon, ‘Dunki’ is slated to release this month.