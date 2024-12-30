Dulquer Salmaan reveals Mammootty isn’t happy with his work pace

While 41-year-old Dulquer Salmaan appeared in just two films - ‘King of Kotha’ and ‘Lucky Bhaskar’ - and had a cameo role in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ between 2023 and 2024, his father, 73-year-old Malayalam legend Mammootty, delivered six films: ‘Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam’, ‘Christopher’, ‘Kannur Squad’, ‘Kaathal - The Core’, ‘Bramayugam’ and ‘Turbo’, besides an extended cameo in ‘Abraham Ozler’. Although Dulquer’s relatively measured pace aligns with contemporary trends among actors, he recently admitted that Mammootty thinks he should take on more work.

During a recent appearance on ‘The Rana Daggubati Show’, Dulquer spoke about his father’s incredible work pace. “He finishes movies, goes on trips, comes back, finishes another film and repeats.” Joining him on the show was his ‘Lucky Bhaskar’ co-star Meenakshi Chaudhary, who added, “While we were working on our film, Mammootty had three or four releases.” The ‘Sita Ramam’ actor quipped, “I think three or four films came out during that time and he worked on another three or four simultaneously.”

When Meenakshi asked about Mammootty’s thoughts on Dulquer’s slower pace, he revealed, “He thinks I should work more. We take so much time discussing, making a film and fixing it. He doesn’t understand all that. He’s like, ‘You do your work, disconnect and start the next project. And have the next one lined up’.”