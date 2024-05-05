Dua Lipa went through ‘two years of humiliation’ over her dancing

Singer Dua Lipa recently opened up about enduring ‘two years of humiliation’ following criticism of her dancing and revealed that it wasn’t until her comeback with ‘Future Nostalgia’ that she regained her confidence.

The singer told the ‘Guardian’ magazine, “When people took that snippet of me dancing online and just turned it into a meme and then when I won the best new artist Grammy, people were like, ‘She’s not deserving of it. She’s got no stage presence. She’s not going to stick around’. Those things were hurtful. It was humiliating. I had to take myself off ‘Twitter’.”

“The thing that made me the happiest - performing and writing songs - was also making me really upset because people were picking apart everything that I’d been working on and I had to learn all that in front of everyone. In the public eye, I was figuring out who I was as an artist and a performer. All that was happening while I was 23 years old and still growing up. You have to build tough skin. You have to be resilient,” she further explained.

Lipa reflected on the duration of her struggle, stating, “The humiliation lasted until I finished writing ‘Future Nostalgia’ and did my first performance of ‘Don’t Start Now’, at the MTV Europe Music Awards. I want to say - gosh, I don’t know - two years. It never felt like I couldn’t get out of bed because of what I thought people thought of me. I didn’t care to that degree. But that’s when it was most heightened for me.”

Meanwhile, Lipa has released her third studio album titled ‘Radical Optimism’ and is set to headline Glastonbury later this summer.