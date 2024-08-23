Dua Lipa to headline Zomato Feeding India 2024 concert

Mumbai: Pop star Dua Lipa will headline the second edition of ‘Zomato Feeding India Concert’, to be held on November 30 at BKC here.

The concert will also feature artists like Jonita Gandhi, Talwiinder and others.

“My recent trip to India was a beautiful reminder of how much I love this place. The warmth and energy I felt were amazing and I can’t wait to return in November 2024 to perform for an incredible audience at the ‘Zomato Feeding India Concert’,” Dua Lipa said in a statement shared by the company.

“For the second edition of ‘Zomato Feeding India Concert’ we have one of my favourite pop music icons, Dua Lipa and I couldn’t be more excited! Dua has recently shared her love for India and this concert will help strengthen our country’s resolve to eradicate malnutrition and hunger in India,” said Deepinder Goyal, Founder and CEO of ‘Zomato’.

Dua last performed in India in 2019 and this performance adds to her previously announced Asia leg of the ‘Radical Optimism Tour’, which kicks off in Singapore on November 5 and stops in Jakarta, Manila, Tokyo, Taipei, Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok, before concluding in Seoul on December 5.