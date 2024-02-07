Dreams do come true: Shankar Mahadevan on winning Grammy Award

Music composer and singer Shankar Mahadevan recently expressed his gratitude with a heartfelt note after his and Zakir Hussain’s Shakti band ‘Shakti’ won the ‘Best Global Music Album’ award at the Grammys 2024. He said that this is the moment from which he can say that dreams do come true.

Mahadevan took to ‘Instagram’, where he shared a string of pictures from Grammy 2024 and said that he never imagined that a band from where he learnt his music would eventually win a Grammy.

He wrote alongside a picture where he is seen posing with a golden gramophone: “We did it. I never imagined that a band, from where I have learnt my music and my musical aesthetics, would be the band with whom I would eventually perform and win a Grammy. This is the moment from which I can easily say that dreams do come true. ‘Shakti’ was a dream that came true! Thank you, Almighty, for making this happen! It's truly ‘This moment’.”

Mahadevan and Zakir’s band, which features guitarist John McLaughlin, percussionist V Selvaganesh and violinist Ganesh Rajagopalan, gave a heartening speech.