Drape diaries: Happy birthday Giorgia

As Indo-Italian beauty Giorgia Andriani celebrates another trip around the sun, we can’t help but marvel at how she has embraced Indian fashion sensibilities, rather effortlessly! Never the one to hide her love for India and its rich culture and heritage, Giorgia has repeatedly proven that the traditional saree needs no cultural boundaries to shine, turning heads with her impeccable styling choices. On her special day, we bring four of her most stunning saree looks.

Organza is every girl’s best friend: The gorgeous Giorgia added all the ‘chaar chaand’ to this already gorgeous hand-painted pastel green pure silk organza saree, enhanced with hand-embroidered ‘gota’.

Mustard never looked this good: Giorgia looked absolutely in vogue with the saree game in a mustard-coloured ruffle haute couture contemporary fusion saree made from pure chiffon, detailed with intricate embellishments.

Black is eternal: Giorgia can carry whatever it is that she chooses to wear, but this black saree from a premium couture brand took the cake.

All that glitters is Giorgia: She looked like she could stop the presses with her daring yet sexy shimmery lycra draped pre-stitched saree that came with an equally stunning and complimenting frosted embroidered blouse.