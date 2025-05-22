Don't want animosity between Paresh and Akshay even if 'Hera Pheri 3' doesn't happen: Suniel Shetty

Actor Suniel Shetty, one-third of the iconic trio of the "Hera Pheri" franchise, said he doesn't want any animosity between his co-stars Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal after the latter decided to quit the film midway.

Audiences were waiting to see Babu Bhaiya (Rawal), Raju (Kumar) and Shyam (Shetty) return in the third part of the popular comedy franchise, set to be directed by Priyadarshan. "Hera Pheri 3" was yet to be officially announced.

The film's future is now uncertain following Rawal's sudden departure from the project last week. According to reports, Kumar - who also serves as a producer on "Hera Pheri 3" - has sued Rawal for his actions.

Shetty said while he is sad about Rawal stepping away from the film, he wouldn't want things to sour between his co-stars.

"I am heartbroken, (but) I believe it all will fall into place. At the same time, I am clueless because I heard (about) it through the media. I hope things can be mended. And even if the film doesn't happen, I wouldn't want any animosity between Paresh and Akshay," Shetty told PTI in an interview here.

The 63-year-old actor will next be seen in the period drama "Kesari Veer", alongside Sooraj Pancholi and debutante Akanksha Sharma.

In the film, which follows the story of brave warriors who fought to save the Somnath temple from invaders in the 14th century, Shetty plays a warrior named Vegdaji Bhil.

Directed by Prince Dhiman, "Kesari Veer" is produced by Kanubhai Chauhan of ‘Chauhan Studios’.

It also marks Shetty's return to the period drama genre, after JP Dutta's "Umrao Jaan" (2006).

Period films are difficult to make, he said, adding producers need to have enough knowledge about the subject.

"He (the producer) has to be clear that he has the right theme that he puts together, because there are too many aspects that go into making a period film. Costumes, cinematography, art direction and background music all are equally important. This is a true team effort. When you don't have a strong team, you don't dare to make a film like this. And it's an expensive affair," he said.

His other credits in the period drama space include "Border" (1997) and "LOC: Kargil" (2003), both also helmed by Dutta, whom he called his "favourite director".

"I am someone who doesn't leave opportunities like that. I get excited doing films like that and films in a uniform, so I always look forward to it, but I am glad that I got to do such films in my life," he added.

Suniel, who in an earlier interview said he almost didn't star in "Border" over rumours about Dutta's temper, said he has found a close industry friend in the filmmaker and that the war drama is an important movie in his filmography.

"It would have been my loss completely (if he hadn't done the film), I would have been stupid man on earth but because of what I said, I probably have made the best friend in the world, in J P Dutta. He was also conscious that he shouldn't be saying anything to me. But we both realised that we are obsessed with our work, we get angry, upset, with anybody or anyone around the set, it's purely work-related and it's got nothing to do personally. And today J P ji and I are among the closest friends. He can't do without me, I can't do without him," he said.

This year is also special for Shetty as it marks the silver jubilee of his cult film "Dhadkan", in which he co-starred with Kumar and Shilpa Shetty. Directed by Dharmesh Darshan, the film released on August 11, 2000.

Coincidentally, "Dhadkan" is re-releasing on May 23, the same day as "Kesari Veer".

"I am happy that it's marking 25 years, it's a milestone. If I talk about one romantic film being a non-romantic hero, doing this one cult romantic film and being there, it excites you. But I am not happy that it's releasing on the same day. I would have loved it if it were a separate day altogether," he added.

Besides its memorable soundtrack and performances, "Dhadkan" remains alive in pop culture through memes in which Shetty's dialogues feature prominently.

Asked about his reaction to the film's enduring legacy, the actor said memes are a new form of "mimicry" today.

"It's only when something is immensely popular do people want to do a meme on it because that probably gets them the eyeballs that they would never get otherwise," he said.

Shetty also addressed the recent criticism over his comments on his daughter, actor Athiya Shetty's decision of choosing a natural delivery over cesarean section (C-section). Athiya welcomed daughter Evaarah with cricketer-husband KL Rahul in March.

"It's (my remarks) been misrepresented. If I am wrong, I have always been ready to say 'sorry' to the world, I have no ego... But I know how I treat women. I am a responsible citizen of this country. I know what I say," he said.