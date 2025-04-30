Don’t think I’ve ever shied away from taking risks: Samantha Ruth Pabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has made an accomplished name for herself in her career of over more than a decade in the film business. Starring in some of the biggest hits in South Indian cinema she is now extending her role as a producer. Recently the diva shared that taking risks has become essential for growth and meaningful change.

While speaking with a top news agency, the ‘Citadel’ star explained that while fear once held her back, her passion and purpose now drive her choices, giving her the confidence to back stories she truly believes in.

“You can’t expect meaningful change without taking risks and I don’t think I’ve ever shied away from taking risks. More often than not, those risks have paid off, so probably after 15 years of learning and of being an actor, I believe I've gained that kind of insight and experience needed to be sure of the stories I want to tell,” she said.

Her production house is built on a foundation of trust and collaboration, with a team committed to delivering content that is intentional and wholehearted. She said, “We are confident that we support each other fully and we are committed to putting out work that’s intentional and never middling or half-hearted.”

Samantha also mentioned how producing has added knowledge to her understanding of filmmaking, allowing her to engage with every aspect of the process rather than just acting. The ‘Theri’ actor mentioned that she finds it incredible to be part of the entire process. With each process, she feels that things are just getting started and will have more to learn, contribute and understand.

Her debut production, ‘Subham’, is a genre-defying family entertainer filled with humour, horror, suspense and heart. Written by Vasanth Maringanti and directed by Praveen Kandregula, the film introduces fresh talent including Harshith Reddy, Shriya Kontham and Charan Peri. Music by Shor Police and background score by Vivek Sagar. The trailer of the film was released on April 29.