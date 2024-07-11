Don’t take success seriously: Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar’s latest film ‘Sarfira’ has just been released. The film is a remake of ‘Soorarai Pottru’ which had south star Suriya. While the early reviews of the movie are quite good, the last few films of Akshay have not been hits at the box office. However, Akshay reveals he doesn’t take failure and success so seriously. He opened up about taking inspiration from his father-in-law’s career.

When asked about the failure of his past few films, Akshay said during a chat with ‘Galatta Plus’, “I don’t let anything enter my head. I have seen a lot of people fall down. I have heard many stories. My father-in-law has taught me so much because he had seen the biggest success in life and then he saw a complete drop. I have heard stories. What I do is, I take knowledge from other people and I realise that these things are just to be kept at a one-hand distance. My job is to just keep working.”

He revealed how he had once given 16 flops in his career. He further said, “In my career, I have given 16 to 18 hits continuously, then continuously I’ve given 10 to 12 flops. I don’t take it seriously. I’ve known this since the beginning of my career. It is not yours. It is a crown that will be passed on to others. Success is an amazing thing, but don’t take it seriously.”